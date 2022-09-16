No One Injured After Shot Fired Into Vehicle In Cecil County

September 16, 2022

(PERRYVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle in Cecil County this morning.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray colored SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95.

The victim told Maryland state troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack that shortly after 6:45 a.m. today, he was traveling in lane one on northbound I-95 at the 94.3-mile marker near Perryville. He reported seeing a muzzle flash and hearing a loud gunshot come from a gray SUV. The shot struck and broke the victim’s rear passenger window.

The victim was driving a 2022 gray Toyota RAV4 with Virginia tags. He was the sole occupant in the rental vehicle and was not struck by the gunfire.

Troopers examining the victim’s vehicle recovered bullet fragments from between the two passenger side windows. The rear passenger window was shattered during the incident.

A lookout for the suspect’s vehicle has been issued to police in the region. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect are urged to contact Maryland State Police at the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150. Callers may remain anonymous.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov