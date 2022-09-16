Border Patrol Agents working jointly shuts down stash house at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South station working jointly with Webb County Constables from Precinct 2 and Webb County Attorney’s Office shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On September 15, Border Patrol agents, while working their assigned duties, assisted with a welfare check at an apartment complex on West Gustavus Street. Agents were working jointly with Webb County Constables from Precinct 2 and Webb County Attorney’s Office when they discovered a numerous amount of people who were being held inside the apartment. After a thorough check of the apartment, a total of 19 individuals were removed from the apartment.

After Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration inspection of the individuals, agents determined that they were in the country illegally. All the undocumented non-citizens were from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras were taken into custody. All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.