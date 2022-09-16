Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Convenes Meeting of TLI Fellows to Focus on Health Innovation
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Fellows Collaborate and Innovate on Pressing Global Health Issues Affecting Under-Served Patient Communities
I am awestruck by the talent and commitment of our Fellows to TLI Foundation’s values, goals, and mission. Together with our Fellows TLI will have a lasting impact on the human condition.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) held its Fall Fellows meeting, bringing together a diverse group of medical, technology, innovation and healthcare experts to discuss pressing health issues affecting under-served patient communities. One the of the themes of the meeting was, “better data equals better care.” TLI focuses on health issues and patient communities where there are currently substantial knowledge gaps that negatively impact patient outcomes.
TLI welcomed several new Fellows from the US, the UK, the UAE, and Israel for their introductory meeting. Each Fellow brings significant areas of expertise, which will expand the Foundation’s network and resources, advancing the Foundation’s mission and impact. Whether telemedicine, health system quality standards, artificial intelligence, groundbreaking research or patient advocacy, the new Fellows will add to the depth and breadth of TLI’s vision.
Reed Hartley, TLI Executive Director, comments, “TLI is so pleased this esteemed group of individuals has committed their intellect, deep experience, and specialized areas of knowledge to our mission. We could not excel at the good work we do for under-served patient communities without their contributions.”
Now that TLI is in its second decade of impact, the Foundation will selectively focus and expand their work on health issues that require more discussion, research, and resources to serve patient communities better.
About TLI
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology, and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
