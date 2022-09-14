Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Welcomes Dr. Jonathan Wiesen as Newest Fellow
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Fellow Dr. Jonathan Wiesen Joins TLI’s Mission to Foster Transformative Change on Global Health Issues
It is a great opportunity to learn from some of the world’s most talented and capable individuals, working together to try and help solve problems as a team.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jonathan Wiesen, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MediOrbis, will join TLI as a Fellow.
Reed Hartley, TLI Executive Director, says, “Dr. Wiesen brings a depth and breadth of both domestic and international expertise which will advance the impact of our work here in the U.S. and around the world. We are honored he has joined TLI as a Fellow”.
As a medical technology pioneer driven by his passion for clinical medicine and telehealth innovation, Dr. Wiesen founded the digital health company, MediOrbis. Dr. Wiesen leads MediOrbis in the development of ground-breaking clinical programs for monitoring and managing chronic medical conditions and providing integrated medical specialty services. In order to deliver the company’s innovative care solutions to a variety of patients located around the world, Dr. Wiesen developed a global network of specialty physicians that can serve in virtually any field of medicine.
Dr. Wiesen currently serves as a pulmonary specialist at Ben Gurion University’s Soroka Medical Center located in Be’er Sheva, Israel, and directs the Center’s Cardio-Pulmonary Exercise Program. Additionally, Dr. Wiesen advises medical technology companies and serves on the board of several companies, including the most active venture capital firm in Israel, specializing in clinical assessment and due diligence.
Dr. Wiesen says, “As a lifelong learner, I have always sought to surround myself with talented individuals from whom I can learn. The TLI Fellowship provides access to some of the world’s most accomplished professionals, whose passion and commitment to solving global healthcare problems is exemplary.”
About TLI
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
