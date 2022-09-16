Contemporary artist Zhao Zhao shares the ideas on contemporariness in art

MACAU, September 16 - Organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the vernissage of the exhibition “Zhao Zhao: A Long Day” was held on 16 September on the first floor of MAM. The event was attended by the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Director of Macao Daily News, Lok Po; the President of the Macau Artist Society, Lok Hei; the Director of Faculty of Arts and Design of Macao Polytechnic University, Lai Ming Hoi. The artist Zhao Zhao and the curator Cui Cancan introduced the works to the guests.

The exhibition features a selection of 82 pieces/sets of the works from Chinese contemporary artist Zhao Zhao’s artistic career spanning from 2006, including paintings, installations, sculptures and studies on ancient culture. The aim is to present imprints of civilisation left by the long-lasting ancient Chinese culture on today’s world by illustrating the relationship between “past and present” and “East and West” through contemporary art. Visitors will be able to experience Zhao Zhao’s profound cultural accumulation and pluralistic ideas on art, which are all-encompassing, blending the ancient and the modern. A Long Day‧AM, one of the artist’s latest works for the exhibition, comprises 12 pieces made out of cotton with light and shadow changes that correspond to the movement and elapse of the 12 hours (AM) in a day from 00:00 to 12:00, echoing the theme of the exhibition by tracing both the long space-time and the long history.

The exhibition “Zhao Zhao: A Long Day” is held until 30 October. The sharing session and the online artist’s tour will be broadcasted online on 17 September, at 4:30pm and 6:30pm, respectively. The live broadcast link will be shared via MAM’s Facebook and website. Public guided tours are available on Saturdays, Sundays and public holiday afternoons, where visitors can seize the opportunity to explore Zhao Zhao’s bold and advanced artistic practice and unique artistic style. MAM is open from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information on the exhibition and the events, please visit the MAM website www.MAM.gov.mo.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau strictly follows the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. To cooperate with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention efforts, all visitors are required to wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.