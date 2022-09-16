Seven bids accepted for gaming concessions public tender

MACAU, September 16 - A total of seven companies have had their bidding materials accepted for processing regarding the gaming concessions public tender, confirmed the committee for the gaming concessions public tender, after the opening today of documents for bid proposals.

Companies whose proposals have been accepted for the public tender process are: Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited; Venetian Macau Limited; Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited; SJM Resorts, Limited; MGM Grand Paradise Limited; Galaxy Casino Company Limited. The submission from GMM Limited has been conditionally accepted.

The committee for the gaming concessions public tender, the body overseeing the process, opened the bidding submission materials at 10am on the 21st floor of the China Plaza building, and completed the opening process at 6:40pm. Officials of the Public Prosecutions Office, and representatives of the companies submitting proposals, were in attendance during the process.

A total of seven companies made their respective submissions for the public tender by Wednesday’s (14 September’s) submission deadline. The committee opened and reviewed the proposal materials by order of submission.

For the process to follow, the committee will adhere to relevant laws, and the requirements of the tender programme, when carrying out bid assessment work, and when consulting and negotiating with companies whose bids are accepted.