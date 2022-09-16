Submit Release
Singapore's Representation at the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee will attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September 2022 in London, United Kingdom. They will be accompanied by officials from President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

  During President Halimah’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 SEPTEMBER 2022

