ADOT opens new Loop 202 interchange at Lindsay Road in Gilbert

PHOENIX – A new traffic interchange at Lindsay Road opened along Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Gilbert early this morning (Friday, Sept. 16), providing drivers with more options to exit or enter the freeway in that growing area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation opened the new on- and off-ramps at the Loop 202 interchange at Lindsay Road in time for the morning rush hour.

The new interchange is part of a $21.7 million project that started in January 2021. Work also included construction of a new westbound Loop 202 frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert roads.

ADOT partnered with the town of Gilbert, the Maricopa Association of Governments and the Federal Highway Administration on the much-anticipated project to add the new interchange and improve traffic flow in the surrounding area.

Crews also widened the eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Val Vista Drive and westbound off-ramp at Gilbert Road. Lindsay Road was reconstructed and widened near the Santan Freeway.

The project has been funded in part by Prop 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004, and federal funds. The town of Gilbert contributed local funds to the project.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.