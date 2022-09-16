Route 2040 Broughton Road Improvements Begin Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 2040 (Broughton Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park and South Park Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday night, September 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Broughton Road between Library Road (Route 88) and Horning Road weeknights from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through mid-December. Weekend work may occur.

Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base repairs, guide rail updates, pavement markings, utility adjustments, and other various construction related activities.

The prime contractor on this $7.41 million group paving project is Mele & Mele & Son’s, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

