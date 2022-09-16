PennDOT Reopens Route 4017 in Shinglehouse Borough

Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Potter County Maintenance Division reopened Route 4017 (Sunny Side Road) today after crews replaced the deck surface of a bridge spanning a branch of Oswayo Creek in Shinglehouse Borough. PennDOT lifted a detour it implemented on August 15 early this morning.

This project improved the rating of the 12-foot bridge from "poor" to "good" and allowed PennDOT to remove the weight posting of 15 tons for single and combination vehicles.

PennDOT anticipated the work would take approximately six weeks, but work progress allowed crews to reopen the bridge ahead of schedule. PennDOT's Potter County Maintenance Division completed all work associated with this project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423; Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598.

