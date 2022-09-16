Submit Release
PennDOT Reopens Route 4017 in Shinglehouse Borough

Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Potter County Maintenance Division reopened Route 4017 (Sunny Side Road) today after crews replaced the deck surface of a bridge spanning a branch of Oswayo Creek in Shinglehouse Borough. PennDOT lifted a detour it implemented on August 15 early this morning.

This project improved the rating of the 12-foot bridge from "poor" to "good" and allowed PennDOT to remove the weight posting of 15 tons for single and combination vehicles.

PennDOT anticipated the work would take approximately six weeks, but work progress allowed crews to reopen the bridge ahead of schedule. PennDOT's Potter County Maintenance Division completed all work associated with this project.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

