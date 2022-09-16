Learn about Missouri's reptiles and amphibians at Oct. 4 MDC program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Reptiles and amphibians are fascinating members of Missouri’s outdoors world.

People can learn about the unique traits these creatures have at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “MDC Science – Reptiles and Amphibians” on Oct. 4 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This free program, which is suggested for ages 7-adult, will be from 6-7:30 p.m. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186547

At the Oct. 4 program, MDC Herpetologist Jeff Briggler will describe the variety of reptiles and amphibians that reside in Missouri. He’ll discuss the benefits these creatures provide and will talk about research efforts going on with some species. Briggler and retired state herpetologist Tom Johnson co-authored the book “The Amphibians and Reptiles of Missouri,” which can be purchased at the nature center. People who have this book can bring it to the program and Briggler will autograph their copies after the program. This is the latest in a series of recurring programs put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center that describes research that is currently underway in Missouri and elsewhere.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.