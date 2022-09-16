Innovative, Eclectic Artist Sarantos Releases New Romantic Pop Single “Easy (On The Eyes)”

The Chicago-based singer-songwriter's new September 2022 single is an ode to romance and beauty.

Did you ever know anyone who was so amazingly beautiful that they could get away with anything? I have. This song is about her.”
— Sarantos

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarantos is a prolific musical artist known for breaking boundaries and experimenting with his music, while maintaining a hectic monthly release schedule. With his main genre being pop rock, he often expands the limits of what can be done with pop, drawing influence from other genres. His new single, ‘Easy (On The Eyes)’ is a romantic track dedicated to the beauty of a loved one, featuring a laid-back and relaxed version of Sarantos.

Sarantos says, “Did you ever know anyone who was so amazingly beautiful that they could get away with anything? I have. This song is about her.”

Watch the Official Video for “Easy (On the Eyes)” at https://youtu.be/ptX-u0pk9WM

With more than 300K Spotify streams of his recent single releases, which include several international iTunes chart-toppers, Sarantos is an independent musician who crafts everything himself, from composition to lyrics. His talent has been recognized both on a national and overseas level, having won major industry awards. Since 2014, Sarantos has won over 51 awards with Akademia LA Music, Beat 100 while also being nominated for the International Music & Entertainments Awards, Hollywood Music In Media, and the Hollywood Songwriting Awards. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

A philanthropist at heart, Sarantos continues his string of fundraising, with profits of “Easy (On The Eyes)” being donated to SEE. They bring medical volunteers and partners together to care for the people who need it most. Their teams work side-by-side with local doctors and clinics to improve access to high-quality eye care and surgery. Together, they break the cycle of hardship that visual impairment causes, making patients, families, and communities healthier and stronger.

More details about Sarantos can be seen at http://www.melogia.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Innovative, Eclectic Artist Sarantos Releases New Romantic Pop Single “Easy (On The Eyes)”

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
MTS Family Artists Win Big At The 2022 Red Carpet Holland Awards
Revered Rock Musician Joe Macre Releases New Bonus Single “When You’re Smiling At Me”
Renowned Genetic Scientist Releases Second Album “Signs & Wonders”
View All Stories From This Author