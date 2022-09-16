GLYNT.AI Speeds Sustainability Data for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud
Enterprise customers gain a faster time to value, and accurate emissions data from suppliers
We’re excited to attend Dreamforce 2022 and meet with Salesforce customers and partners. Sustainability is top of mind and high-quality data for Net Zero Cloud is obviously the first step.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLYNT.AI, the leading platform for Enterprise Sustainability Data that produces water, waste, energy and emissions data for enterprise customers is pleased to announce services for Net Zero Cloud, the enterprise sustainability management tool from Salesforce. Net Zero Cloud customers will benefit from actual data produced from primary sources integrated into Salesforce’s sustainability platform.
“Investors, regulators and managers want accurate and auditable sustainability data,” said GLYNT’s Chief Revenue Officer Chieng Moua. “While Net Zero Cloud drives insights, analysis and reduction plans, enterprise customers do not have a way to execute their sustainability data preparation strategy. With the pressures mounting from regulators and investors, spreadsheets do not comply with these standards or Sarbanes-Oxley. We’re delighted to bring GLYNT’s market-leading sustainability data platform to Dreamforce 2022.”
GLYNT uses advanced machine learning to automate data capture from the primary source for emissions, energy, water and waste. These include utility bills, business invoices, landlord bills, IoT sensors and more. With thousands of utilities around the globe printing their own energy, water and waste descriptions, GLYNT’s automated data pipeline semantically normalizes the disparate input data into ready-to-consume structured data that is ready to use in Net Zero Cloud.
“We’re excited to attend Dreamforce 2022 and meet with Salesforce customers and partners. Sustainability is top of mind for many organizations, and many don’t know where to start. Data is obviously the first step. GLYNT is driven to produce high-quality sustainability data for our customers and the planet.” said Martha Amram, CEO of GLYNT.
“And we’re excited to announce a pilot for Salesforce’s SMB customers that automates emissions reporting with the same accurate, verified data services that GLYNT provides to enterprise customers. SMBs can use our service on a stand-alone basis or engage with Net Zero Cloud users through the Engage Suppliers offering from Salesforce.”
ABOUT GLYNT
GLYNT is the leading platform for Enterprise Sustainability Data. Our mission is to enable businesses, homes and communities around the globe to produce and profit from their emissions data. GLYNT’s advanced machine learning accelerates and simplifies emissions, energy, waste and water data flows for finance and sustainability teams, and our Enterprise Sustainability Data enables reporting compliance, operational savings and climate finance. Learn more at https://glynt.ai/.
ABOUT DREAMFORCE 2022
Dreamforce is an annual event that brings together the global Salesforce community for learning, fun, community building, and philanthropy. Trailblazers from all over the world gather to share their insights, successes, and learn the latest in industry innovations. Dreamforce 2022 is September 20 - 22 in San Francisco. Learn more at: https://www.salesforce.com/blog/what-is-dreamforce/ Learn about Net Zero Cloud at: https://www.salesforce.com/products/net-zero-cloud/overview/
