Producer Sace Proudly Joins The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, A Creative Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
As a music creator, it feels incredibly good to use my art constructively to contribute something positive to the world.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a touching video, Stockholm producer Sace explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
— Sace for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Sace is a multi-genre electronic producer who was born and raised in Stockholm. His music combines the elements of many types of electronic music into a distinguished sound that attracts listeners from all over the world. He carries his own visual embodiment into each track he creates, permitting the listener to delve into his musical world.
The producer’s wide discography includes “Hidden Signals,” released in 2021 with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
Sace spoke with The Outlaw Ocean Project, sharing insight into his creative process and reflecting on Urbina’s 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
“When hearing my music, I hope that listeners feel the seriousness of all the different matters brought up in Ian Urbina’s important book. I would also like to give listeners the willpower, the strength and the energy to fight for the freedom of the oceans,” he said. “Clearly, the oceans need to be freed from all the destructive things happening on and to them.”
Sace added that he enjoyed the opportunity to both shed more light on the project and to participate in its influential mission.
“My favorite part of working on the project was the opportunity to play a part in this big and innovative movement. Music is a powerful tool for storytelling,” he said. “With its ability to evoke raw emotions, music has the power to affect listeners in a way that the written word cannot.”
“Hidden Signals” by Sace is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
Synesthesia Media
media@theoutlawocean.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Behind The Music: Sace ft. EVIN | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina