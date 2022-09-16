Canadian Dr. Kamyab Ghatan Has Solution for Wave of Infectious Diseases Plaguing the World Through Prevention & Control
Founder of Infection Shield Consulting Inc., Dr. Kamyab Ghatan, & his outstanding team, have the answer to the problem of infection prevention & control.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report from Insider.com, “there are more infectious diseases popping up these days, polio, monkeypox, Marburg virus, and other infectious diseases are surging around the globe. Experts say there’s not one thing driving the surge — a multi-layered perfect storm has been brewing for some time.” Astute founder of Infection Shield Consulting Inc., Dr. Kamyab Ghatan, and his outstanding team, have the answer to the problem of infection prevention and control.
Infection Shield Consulting Inc.'s well-trained professionals focus on creating sustainable infection prevention and control programs in long-term care, retirement, and congregate settings. “Currently, due to limited number of infection prevention and control professionals, there is a significant gap in these settings. I’ve been successfully training and guiding new IPAC professionals to gain basic, intermediate, and advanced knowledge of IPAC, in order to create a sustainable program at their setting.” These customized programs are in dire need at all senior communities, medical groupings, and businesses.
An article from Seniorcare.com states, “The growing complexity of care being delivered in long-term care facilities leads to expanding needs for improved infection control and prevention of healthcare-associated infections in long-term care facilities.” To date, Infection Shield Consulting Inc. has provided consultation for over 100 long-term care, retirement homes, and over 100 congregate care settings, businesses, etc.
As a pioneer in this industry, Dr. Kamyab Ghatan is raising the bar for his competitors by offering impeccable service to his many satisfied clients. Infection Shield Consulting Inc. desires to protect not only the staff but visitors, clients, and all others entering the facilities. He is a trailblazer in the medical field and a certified infection control professional. Dr. Ghatan, along with his dedicated team, provide infection prevention and control consulting to healthcare and non-healthcare settings throughout Canada.
Dr. Kamyab Ghatan is an alumnus of Windsor University School of Medicine, with a medical doctor degree and bachelor of science (Hons.) degree from the University of Toronto in 2005.
For more information on Infection Shield Consulting Inc., including their processes and procedures related to prevention and control practices, while promoting staff and patient safety, please contact Dr. Kamyab Ghatan:
