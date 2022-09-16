Raconteuria delivers universal medical protection with absolute privacy for all
Finally, Healer-Egg contains information about the patient not fully disclosed in the past, due to lack of privacy, that endangers the medical professionals.
Remember my name … you’ll be screaming it later.”TAICHUNG, TAIWAN, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healer-Egg is a new medical information delivery mechanism that intertwines virtual and physical elements to ensure absolute privacy while protecting everyone involved in medical emergencies.
— Florence Nightingale
It is designed with the presumption that a globe-trotter in a foreign land is unconsciousness and bleeding and requires immediate medical attention from local professionals.
The system uses aliased physical cards with essential fields for medical information denoted with clear medical icons, so it transcends the limits of natural languages.
The real alias and location of the card is carried on a smartphone lock-screen or printed badge for emergency medical responders to optimize their efforts.
Multiple cards can be made with different aliases and kept together or apart to confuse anyone who comes into possession of the cards for extra protection.
The real alias and location of the medical information is stored apart from the actual medical information card, so losing either still retains absolute privacy.
The increased anonymity expects to encourage full disclosure of medical conditions due to absolute privacy protection, which in turn provides medical professionals needed extra protection.
Healer-Egg is the first card that stores vital information that protects all parties involved, the patient, paramedics, nurses, and the doctors in a medical emergency.
Fields that denote immanent dangers to medical professionals are prominent, so targeted precautions can be taken to further protect themselves, before attending to the patient.
This mechanism shines in schools, and militaries, or organizations where the environment can best protect members with complete medical records, yet not linked to faces.
The Healer-Egg website does not employ Google Analytics, no IP nor geolocation trackers, not even visitor nor download counters, and requires no registration to use.
A global complimentary professional license is hereby granted to the following guardians and protectors who risk their lives and health on every shift to guard and protect humanity, lives, and souls:
Animal rescue, animal shelters, city cleaning crew, dentists, doctors, EMT, firefighters, first responders, nurses, park rangers, securities, social workers, veterinarian, and waste management crew.
And all staff members of the aforementioned fine establishments. This is for your unlimited use during the whole professional career, wherever you are.
The system is available online, everyone is invited to download the Healer-Egg files and take the web interface for a spin and enjoy clean technology.
James C. Lin, the founder of “raconteuria - a FOQNE” and author of Claritism, said : “Maintaining and accessing personal medical records while enjoying absolute privacy should be universal in an easy-to-understand format, affordable, and protects all by transcending nationality and language.”
