KLCE Announces Future Launch of New Fertilizer Futures Contracts

Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE.org)

KLCE.org has developed a suite of financial-settled fertilizer futures, including products for the Chinese and the Middle East markets

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, MALAYSIA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets, today announced its plans to launch new fertilizer futures contracts that will be accessible for international market users. The contracts will be available for trading in due time once all trading conditions are confirmed.

For its platform, KLCE has created a portfolio of financial-settled fertilizer futures, including products for the Chinese and Middle East markets. These products will be available on the KLCE trading platform and sit alongside other agricultural products on the Exchange, including cocoa futures and options. The contracts will be cleared through KLCE Clearing, KLCE's dedicated overseas clearinghouse.

"Our fertilizer contracts will offer new risk transfer and price management tools for the volatile global fertilizer markets, and we are waiting forward to seeing market participants start to adopt these contracts to manage their risk", said Chew Guo-liang, Executive Director, Agricultural Commodities and Alternative Investments, KLCE. "These contracts build on KLCE's expertise in developing agricultural products, including our existing suite of fertilizer swaps. Customers using these contracts will be eligible for capital efficiencies and margin offsets through clearing services on KLCE Clearing."

"Our technology partners are instrumental in fostering and developing the fertilizer derivatives market and responding to the needs of commercial customers and traders. The introduction of the Middle East’s new futures contract to the market represents a logical response to the changing dynamics in the fertilizer market. We believe that this trade will be the starting point for significant growth in volumes and liquidity for the Middle East fertilizer futures contracts cleared on KLCE”, said Serenban Patelibar, Senior Vice President at KLCE.

These fertilizer contracts are subject to the rules of KLCE and KLCE Clearing.

About Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE)

KLCE.org is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery center for Malaysian markets. KLCE hosts are trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Exchange is also a leader in driving the modernization of Malaysia’s financial markets infrastructure and promoting Kuala Lumpur as an international financial center.