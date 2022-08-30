KLCE Launches Automated Release of Key Fixed Income Indices

Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE.org)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, MALAYSIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets, today announced that the Data Services subdivision has presented a real-time reporting of several fixed income indices which will be under the administration of Data Indices representatives.

Under the influence of the global markets’ development, KLCE is expanding its real-time offerings in the case of the fixed income asset class, including a series of principal fixed income and volatility indices. Through broadening these indices to real-time release, the Exchange provides market users an absolute perspective on the fixed income markets along with the trading time frames. As a result, more accurate trading and efficient risk mitigation can be handled by customers from different parts of the world.

The regular updates of the indices are accessible through KLCE Consolidated Market Data Feed as well as through the Data Services’ Index platform, which ensures the availability of high-ranking and integrated data for the complete selection of the fixed income indices. These are components of the large array of global fixed income, commodity, equity, and currency indexes that influence KLCE Data Services’ pricing, analytics solutions, and reference data. The upgrading of these indices amplifies the commodity and equity indexes that are published on an instantaneous basis.

“We are interested in enhancing our clients’ investment processes with the help of integrated index solutions. Being dedicated to flexibility and innovation, we offer calculation services, analytics, and adjusted solutions in order to address our clients’ expectations incorporated in a fluctuating trading arena. Our fixed income index offering includes a wide range of standard indices. We are providing a deep index offering covering all major asset classes. Our index platform offers full access to the historical index and fundamental database for exchangeable index groups”, said Sandakan Saleniman, President of KLCE Markets and Group Head of Equities, KLCE.



About Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE)

KLCE is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery center for Malaysian markets. KLCE hosts are trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Exchange is also a leader in driving the modernization of Malaysia’s financial markets infrastructure and promoting Kuala Lumpur as an international financial center.