LIFE is Here to Hear in Mexico
Life for Relief and Development recently went on a hearing aid trip to Coatzacoalcos, MexicoSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, Life for Relief and Development has been working around the world to provide hearing services to those in need through our 'Here to Hear' projects. Services include ear cleaning, ear examinations and hearing aids to those that are hearing-impaired.
According to the National Institute of Health, 15% of adults over 18 report some trouble hearing. It is estimated that by 2050 over 700 million people – or one in every ten people – will have disabling hearing loss.
The average price of an adult hearing aid is about $2,000-$3,000. It can range from $1,000 on up to more than $4,000 for each device, depending on the level of technology. With such high costs, many people are unable to resolve their hearing issues, which affects their everyday lives. LIFE provides hearing services to those in need at no cost to them.
During LIFE’s hearing aid trip to Mexico, a schoolteacher was fit with two hearing aids. He has been struggling for years with his hearing to the point that we he was planning on retiring after the school year was over. After being fit with hearing aids, he was given hope and inspired to teach for many more years.
A young boy, Alex, brought his mother into the clinic to be fit for a hearing aid, and after seeing what was being done, he was so impressed that he came back the next day and acted as a volunteer translator.
“It’s so wonderful to hear such touching stories of people’s lives before and after they are fit with hearing aids. Being able to hear sounds all around us is a privilege that most of us take for granted,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of Life. “We don’t realize how different our lives would be with a hearing impairment, until we have one, and to be able provide those in need with hope through our hearing aid trips is so heartwarming; after all, where there is LIFE, there is hope.”
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
