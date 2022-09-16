Fort Worth Tree Services Helps Homeowner Safely Bring Down a Risky Oak Tree
EINPresswire.com/ -- When Emma Thomas realized that an oak tree that had died on her landscape several months back was decaying from the inside, the homeowner knew that she had to invest in tree removal as soon as possible. She knew the next thing would involve the weak tree breaking and falling on her house, costing her thousands of dollars in property repairs.
“The family had worked with Fort Worth Tree Services in the past,” said Emma. “The family had used the company for tree trimming and tree pruning. Both times, the company had worked on trees that were standing in extremely risky positions—this meant that the company had to deal with a significant chance of property development. However, surprisingly, the company managed to complete the tree improvement projects without harming any of the utilities. For this reason, it made a lot of sense for the family to hire the company for the risky tree removal procedure.”
Emma noted that the oak tree was standing about 7 feet from her main house. The fact that the tree was already decaying from the inside meant that trying to remove it as a whole tree could have created an ideal condition that would have allowed it to break and cause property damage.
“The family could not figure out how the company could make the entire process safe for the neighboring utilities,” said Emma Thomas. “However, the company arrived on the landscape prepared. They brought a bucket truck, ropes, a set of pulleys, and a crane.”
To see how Fort Worth Tree Services operates, visit the company’s website: https://www.fortworthtreeexperts.com/.
Emma noted that she was surprised when she learned the company would first use tree pruning on the tree. She watched as the team went up the tree, cut the branches on the crown, and brought them down using the ropes, pulleys, and the crane.
“What the family had missed initially is the fact that Fort Worth Tree Services was planning to bring down the tree foot by foot,” said Emma. “Everyone learned later that the goal of doing this was to ensure that the crown did not mess up the entire process of cutting the tree down from the top and bringing the logs down one by one.”
Emma noted that she enjoyed watching the company working on her tree. The team reportedly had the nicest teamwork.
“Everyone knew what their role was in the tree removal procedure,” said Emma. “When one member was cutting through the log, another team ensured that the log was hooked to the crane and ready to be brought down as soon as the power saw went through the tree trunk.”
Emma noted that the complicated tree maintenance procedure took around 3 hours. Within this period, the team brought down a 100-foot tree that had been decaying from the inside without harming her house or any of the neighboring utilities.
“When the quotation was sent by the company,” said Emma, “the price on it was quite surprising. To the family, the entire tree removal process was too complicated. Everyone thought that the company deserved to pay at least twice what appeared on the quotation.”
The homeowner noted that she was impressed with the fact that the company did not just remove the tree—the team of tree-cutting professionals in Fort Worth cleaned the landscape and took the waste to the dumpsite. The landscape was left looking attractive and 100% safe after the team reportedly got rid of the only hazard standing in it.
Fort Worth Tree Services schedules all its tree maintenance procedures from its base of operation located at 2313 Half Moon Bay Ln, 76177 Fort Worth, TX. Homeowners interested in the company’s services, however, can call +1 682-356-4429 or email sales@fortworthtreeexperts.com.
Maranly Larabiosa
Maranly Larabiosa
Fort Worth Tree Services
+1 682-356-4429
sales@fortworthtreeexperts.com