Imagine H2O and RBC Tech for Nature partner to support startup solutions at the water-climate nexus
Royal Bank of Canada has announced a commitment to Imagine H2O, the leading innovation accelerator and ecosystem for water startups
This renewed commitment will expand our shared commitment to unleashing entrepreneurship and innovation to solve water challenges”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine H2O is excited to announce expansion with the Royal Bank of Canada through an increase in funding and volunteer resources. Launched in 2009, with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as its founding sponsor, Imagine H2O has become the water sector’s leading innovation ecosystem and startup accelerator. A new partnership with RBC’s Tech for Nature program provides resources to help scale Imagine H2O’s mission to envision and build solutions with the world’s best water entrepreneurs.
— Imagine H2O’s President, Scott Bryan
Drawing from a 12-year track record, 166 startups from 20 countries, $1.4 million awarded in pilot funding, and 300 industry experts, Imagine H2O’s programs equip startups with resources to develop and deploy their solutions around the world. Imagine H2O’s startup portfolio has collectively raised more than $850 million in investment to scale their solutions globally.
Water is the medium through which people are experiencing climate change. With an aligned focus on climate solutions, RBC Tech for Nature supports technologies that help communities understand where their climate vulnerabilities lie, and helps them adapt their infrastructure, resulting in fewer lives lost, more dollars saved, and stronger communities for the future.
“Climate change and the issues we’re facing connect us all as we work to build a better future,” said Mark Beckles, Vice-President, Social Impact & Innovation, RBC. “Through RBC Tech for Nature and our partnerships, we are committed to bringing the power of innovative technologies to address and scale solutions to face this crisis together.”
Imagine H2O’s startups are creating solutions in critical markets including municipal infrastructure, industrial wastewater, food and agriculture, global development, and ecosystem monitoring. Working alongside Imagine H2O, water entrepreneurs are increasing efficiency, tackling climate change, expanding equity, and improving health, all while positively impacting 1.1 billion people.
“RBC, as our founding sponsor, played a critical role in launching Imagine H2O in 2009,” explains Imagine H2O’s President, Scott Bryan. “This renewed commitment will expand our shared commitment to unleashing entrepreneurship and innovation to solve water challenges.”
Applications for Imagine H2O’s Accelerator and Urban Water Challenge programs are now open. More details about the application can be found on their website. Water industry leaders and investors can get involved with Imagine H2O at www.imagineh2o.org/join-us/.
About Imagine H2O
Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for entrepreneurs building transformative solutions for the future of water. The organization’s water innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight, and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 168 startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $850M in investment.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values, and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com. We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
