Xerafy Expands Production Capacity to Meet Rising Demand for Custom RFID Tracking Solutions
Xerafy, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial passive RFID tags, invested in an expanded production facility in China.SINGAPORE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The facility handles the production of the RFID manufacturer's whole portfolio of Gen2 UHF passive RFID tags, labels, inlays, and sensors, as well as customization, quality controls, and global shipping.
The new factory went on line in August with significantly more floor space and a more efficient production layout. Throughout, new equipment has been incorporated to support additional automation and flexibility.
Capacity Increased in Response to Global Demand
Strong market demand is driving Xerafy's investment in its in-hosue RFID production capacity. The company has seen rapid growth in the adoption of its specialist RFID tagging solutions in industries such as logistics, shipping, aviation, energy, and healthcare.
The investment enables for increased production volumes, shorter lead times, and faster order fulfillment.
The Rise Of Custom RFID
End-users that require RFID tracking solutions that fit their assets, systems, and application environments are driving some of the market momentum for RFID tracking. Xerafy’s new equipment and production capacities have been developed with end-user customization and personalization in mind.
Xerafy's 'RFID Engineering As A Service' strategy is positioned to deliver highly verticalized RFID tagging solutions building on a comprehensive range of innovative technologies and platforms.
With over 55 patents involved in the manufacture of the company's highly innovative RFID tracking and sensing solutions, Xerafy reaffirms its commitment to innovation at the service of its global partners and clients.
Increased Product Reliability and Supply Chain Control
The market recognizes Xerafy RFID tags for their exceptional reliability and quality, making them ideally suited to harsh application environments.
Strict inspections at every stage of the in-house manufacturing process ensure product reliability. Recent supply chain difficulties have hit a number of manufacturers, compounding quality and availability issues for end users.
Because of its proximity to its suppliers and strong controls over its in-house production capabilities, Xerafy has been able to mitigate the majority of adverse implications for its customers.
About Xerafy -
Xerafy was created in 2010 by a group of experienced RFID engineers that came together to solve the problems faced by industrial customers.
Since then, the company has established itself as a pioneer in passive RFID tracking and sensing technologies.
Xerafy today collaborates with manufacturers and end-users to develop 'Connected Assets,' which enable more efficient business processes and new product capabilities.
EY, Frost & Sullivan, GS1, RFID Journal, AIconics, and Red Herring have all recognized our technology.
Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer
Xerafy Singapore Pte Ltd
