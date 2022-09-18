Business Reporter: Futureproofing RPA deployments
How to find the automation platform matching your business needs in the long runLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Blueprint Software talks about what businesses should consider when migrating their original RPA platform onto a new automation tool. The findings of a recent survey show that three quarters of the companies still using their original RPA tool are now in the process of switching to a new platform. The reasons for this vary from decreasing operating costs to making automation accessible for the average business user to automating complete business processes rather than just disparate stages of workflows. Migrating existing tools to a new automation execution platform, however, can be challenging – especially when done manually – and can lead to errors, lost productivity and higher maintenance costs.
Businesses when making up their minds about which automation platform to move to often fail to think strategically and only consider how different solutions will meet their current objectives. What they lack is a vision and an anticipation of how RPA, a method designed to automate routine, repetitive tasks will be increasingly superseded by the intelligent automation of decision-based end-to-end processes. As enterprise architectures are complex and diverse, it’s equally important to ensure that the chosen automation provider integrates seamlessly with the business’s tech infrastructure and incompatibilities don’t stand in the way of automating as many processes as possible.
To learn what you have to remember when migrating to a new automation platform, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Blueprint Software
Blueprint delivers transformative process analysis, design, and automation enablement software that helps organizations analyse and assess process value, identify and remove inefficiencies, create new processes quickly and efficiently, and execute on data-driven improvement strategies with speed and precision.
www.blueprintsys.com
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here