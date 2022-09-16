Ursula Pottinga of Profound Growth to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All of us have the potential to live lives of joy and meaning. We are all equipped to evolve our consciousness and find success. When we nurture and tap into the incredible power of our brain, shift from limiting beliefs and fear to wisdom and compassion, we begin to become the best version of ourselves. But with all the challenges and obstacles we face how do we access this incredible power?

Ursula Pottinga is a highly sought after Thought Leader, keynote speaker, a certified Neuro-Transformational Coach, and the owner of Profound Growth which utilizes coaching tools based on brain science.

According to Ursula, while transformation begins in the brain, without listening to our heart and for spirit to encourage and guide us, we cannot fully evolve to deeper levels of joy, peace and effectiveness.. For sustainable change to truly occur, our brain and hearts must work together. Through Ursula’s coaching we will acquire clarity about what is meaningful to us, what we truly value and how we can make a difference. The prosperity we seek will then be grounded in purpose and intentionality. Comparison to others, competition for the sake of winning and the search for a joyful life will be transformed.

Unquestionably we all need money and we also need to develop a healthier and friendlier relationship with money but if we live entrenched in the belief that earning more and having more is going to make us more fulfilled and happier, research shows that bigger is not always better.

Science conveys the tremendous power of the brain while spiritual wisdom imparts the potency of the heart and one cannot function properly without the other. Only by aligning body, emotions, thoughts, actions and spirit can we create a brighter future. My efforts are dedicated to the awakening of heart and body intelligence using concepts and tools that are grounded in science.

Ursula reveals what is invisible to us, what is not serving us, and how we can change it. When we live in a way that is more integrated, and aligned, it creates a healthier body and a powerful mind. Ursula says there is also a spiritual nature to creating abundance. Her passion is to help people wake up to that reality. Ursula has created an effective coaching program to help people who are on that journey of discovery.

“When you attune to your heart you can access inner truth and what you truly want. Without this knowledge it will be difficult to ascertain or figure out your contribution to the world. It can’t just be about making money but something more profound. By contributing to the greater good we discover greater purpose.”

Ursula affirms, “My work is scientific as well as spiritual because everything is connected.”

Moreover, it’s absolutely essential she says that we live mindfully, not anticipating that happiness lies only in our future, like buying a new car or retiring, it’s about our present happiness. Today is what matters because today we create the future.

“Allow your life to be something bigger than you are and recognize that awareness of who you are is the most important step in the process.”

Close Up Radio will feature Ursula Pottinga in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday September 20th at 10am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.profoundgrowth.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno