Senate Resolution 333 Printer's Number 1906

PENNSYLVANIA, September 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1906

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

333

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, BROWNE, HUGHES, MUTH,

FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, HUTCHINSON,

DILLON, HAYWOOD, SCAVELLO AND COMITTA, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing September 10, 2022, as "World Suicide Prevention

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Suicidal behavior has become a major public health

concern; and

WHEREAS, Cultures of silence and post-suicide stigmas still

exist in many societies worldwide; and

WHEREAS, Around the globe, suicide ranks as a leading cause

of death and remains a major preventable cause of premature

death; and

WHEREAS, The number of suicide deaths per year exceeds the

number of deaths from homicide and war combined; and

WHEREAS, More than 700,000 people die from suicide each year,

with one death from suicide occurring every 40 seconds; and

WHEREAS, In the United States, suicide is the 12th leading

cause of death; and

WHEREAS, "World Suicide Prevention Day," part of a worldwide

suicide prevention initiative by the International Association

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17