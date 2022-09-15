Senate Resolution 333 Printer's Number 1906
PENNSYLVANIA, September 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1906
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
333
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, BROWNE, HUGHES, MUTH,
FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, HUTCHINSON,
DILLON, HAYWOOD, SCAVELLO AND COMITTA, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing September 10, 2022, as "World Suicide Prevention
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Suicidal behavior has become a major public health
concern; and
WHEREAS, Cultures of silence and post-suicide stigmas still
exist in many societies worldwide; and
WHEREAS, Around the globe, suicide ranks as a leading cause
of death and remains a major preventable cause of premature
death; and
WHEREAS, The number of suicide deaths per year exceeds the
number of deaths from homicide and war combined; and
WHEREAS, More than 700,000 people die from suicide each year,
with one death from suicide occurring every 40 seconds; and
WHEREAS, In the United States, suicide is the 12th leading
cause of death; and
WHEREAS, "World Suicide Prevention Day," part of a worldwide
suicide prevention initiative by the International Association
