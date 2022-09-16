sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit With Exclusive Track Geared Towards the Life Insurance Underwriting Industry
sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications.
Leaders from the life insurance underwriting industry will speak about the value of Sikka's oral healthcare indicators in the accelerated and automated underwriting process.
sikka.ai is gearing up for the Sikka Summit 2022 with a new track for their rapidly growing business in the life insurance underwriting industry.
At the Sikka Summit 2022, you will hear from esteemed speakers and industry leaders such as Marnie Vieselmeyer (Strategic Account Executive & Data Specialist at ExamOne), Justin Doolittle (Product Manager at ExamOne), Josh Hammerquist (Vice President & Principal / Consulting Actuary at Lewis & Ellis, Inc.) and Kevin Ruggeberg (Vice President & Consulting Actuary at Lewis & Ellis, Inc.).
"It took sikka.ai five years and nine retrospective studies with life insurance carriers and reinsurers on over eight million applications to establish in the industry. The 10 Indicators from sikka.ai, based on oral healthcare data, are now in production and are being rapidly adopted by the elites of the life insurance underwriting industry." – Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO of sikka.ai
The backbone of sikka.ai's business, as well as its success in the dental and veterinary industries, is the Sikka ONE API which has won the Best in Health APIs award from API World in 2017, 2019 and most recently in 2022. This new Insights track will explore how that deidentified and consent-based data is used to fuel the rapidly expanding use of alternative data in industries like life insurance underwriting.
About sikka.ai
Sikka Software is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Sort of like Stripe in payments and Twilio in communications, Sikka focuses on non-physician practices in dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontics and oral surgery.
Sikka Software now has 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform. The Sikka API Platform connects to 96% of the retail healthcare market and all practice management systems and financial systems practices use. There are 50 apps built by suppliers (many of them Fortune 500) on the Sikka platform and 4 apps that Sikka has built on its own. The company's vision is to become a global, real-time, platform that connects and empowers the patients, providers and suppliers.
