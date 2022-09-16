sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit for Dentists, Veterinarians and DSOs
sikka.ai is gearing up to host the Sikka Summit 2022, their annual user summit, with top DSO executives as well as current and former presidents, VPs and GMs.
At the Sikka Summit 2022, you will hear from esteemed speakers and industry leaders such as Gene Dorff (CEO of Solmetex), Diana Friedman (Former Vice President for Henry Schein and Envista), John Geary (Founding Partner & COO of Independence Dental Services) and Mark Lakis (CEO of Southern Dental Alliance).
"Dental service organizations (DSOs) today face tough challenges as we come out of the pandemic. sikka.ai's platform is in use by eight out of the top 15 DSOs as a key infrastructure as a service to help with dashboards, reports and business analysis across diverse practice management systems. With our platform, DSOs no longer need to convert each of their practices to a singular PMS which used to cause major disruptions and production loss." – Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO of sikka.ai
The backbone of sikka.ai's business, as well as its success in the dental and veterinary industries, is the Sikka ONE API which has won the Best in Health APIs award from API world in 2017, 2019 and most recently in 2022.
About sikka.ai
Sikka Software is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Sort of like Stripe in payments and Twilio in communications, Sikka focuses on non-physician practices in dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontics and oral surgery.
Sikka Software now has 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform. The Sikka API Platform connects to 96% of the retail healthcare market and all practice management systems and financial systems practices use. There are 50 apps built by suppliers (many of them Fortune 500) on the Sikka platform and 4 apps that Sikka has built on its own. The company's vision is to become a global, real-time, platform that connects and empowers the patients, providers and suppliers.
