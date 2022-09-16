sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit for Dentists, Veterinarians and DSOs

sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications. Top executives from dental service organizations and manufacturers will be speaking at the Sikka Summit 2022. Sikka ONE API recently won a 2022 API Award in the Best in Health APIs category.

sikka.ai is gearing up to host the Sikka Summit 2022, their annual user summit, with top DSO executives as well as current and former presidents, VPs and GMs.

With our platform, DSOs no longer need to convert each of their practices to a singular PMS ultimately causing major disruptions and production loss.” — CEO and Founder, Vijay Sikka