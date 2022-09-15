New I-74 Mississippi River Bridge finalist for prestigious national award

QUAD CITIES - The new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River has been named a Top 12 finalist in the The new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River has been named a Top 12 finalist in the America's Transportation Awards , the top honor for state departments of transportation from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The joint project between Iowa and Illinois now competes for the national Grand Prize selected by an independent panel as well as the People's Choice Award determined by an online vote





"The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has become an icon in the Quad Cities and the Midwest," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Those who have seen the positive impact it brings to the region would agree that the bridge is absolutely deserving of national recognition. Cast your votes to bring home this prestigious award."





The public is encouraged to show its support for the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge by voting in the People's Choice Awards. An online vote can be made once a day until the contest wraps up Oct. 21. Visit americastransportationawards.org , click the "Vote Now" button and select "The Memorial Bridge (Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing)" to cast your vote.





Both the Grand Prize and People's Choice Award come with $10,000 to provide to a charity, not-for-profit or transportation-related scholarship by the winning states.





"We are proud of the teamwork between Illinois and Iowa in delivering this project," said Iowa Department of Transportation Director Scott Marler. "We ask for your support to help bring home this award and show the rest of the country, once again, that our states, industry partners and labor force know how to build world-class infrastructure."





Built by the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was recognized as a contest finalist for improving safety and mobility, enhancing quality of life and positioning the Quad Cities for future economic opportunity.



