Parks Automotive Group Grows with the Introduction of Parks Luxury of Roanoke

Parks Automotive Group is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke in VA, including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, & Audi Roanoke.

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to serving customers throughout the region, Parks Automotive Group is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke – including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke.

Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match the luxury vehicles on their lots. Duncan Automotive Group will continue to serve the Roanoke community at its other dealerships.

“We are excited to provide locals with a world-class experience that exceeds expectations,” said Adam Parks, President of Parks Automotive Group. “My family has been doing just that throughout the Carolinas for over 50 years, and I can’t wait to establish our legacy here in Roanoke.”

J Smith is just as eager to take the helm as the new General Manager of Parks Luxury of Roanoke. “I’m thrilled to return to Virginia,” said J Smith, who worked in the state previously. “My team is equipped to deliver the Parks Promise to a community that already feels like home.”

Because Parks values transparency above all else, customers will find one clearly marked price for each vehicle – no haggling, no stress. In addition to transparent pricing, customers will enjoy a streamlined buying process designed to meet their unique needs. Here at Parks Luxury of Roanoke, one price means endless possibilities – and customers are welcome to come see for themselves.

The community is invited to join Parks Luxury of Roanoke in celebrating its Grand Opening! To learn more, please visit ParksLuxuryofRoanoke.com.

Hubert Parks opened the first Parks dealership in 1967, establishing a solid foundation for success. Since then, Parks Automotive Group has grown to proudly serve more and more communities across the Carolinas and Virginia. With the addition of Parks Luxury of Roanoke, Parks Automotive Group now operates 11 dealerships throughout the region.

For more details, visit ParksAutoGroup.com.