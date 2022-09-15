Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Friday, September 16
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov
BALTIMORE, MD (September 15, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.
Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-09-16.aspx
At the meeting, the State Board will discuss a personnel matter. The session is expected to conclude
at 4 p.m.
