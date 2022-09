LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Pine Bluffs Rest Area near mile marker 401 on I-80 will be temporarily closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20th and 21st, due to deep cleaning and parking lot repairs.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday while repairs, cleaning and maintenance take place.

Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, and parking will remain closed to the public.

-30-