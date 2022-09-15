Paving operations to begin on US 14 from Burgess Junction to Cutler Hill

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor Mountain Construction will begin milling an eight mile section of US 14 between Burgess Junction and Cutler Hill beginning Monday, September 19.

Milling will begin on the west end of the project at mile marker 57.27 and proceed east to mile marker 65.01.

Hours of operation will run from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., during this time motorists will encounter flagging operations, a pilot car, reduced speed limits, and one lane of travel.

Both lanes of travel will be open at night with areas of milled surface.

Milling operations are expected to take approximately a week to complete at which time paving will follow.

Due to the nature of paving operations on mountain roadways, weather can be a limiting factor on the nature and scope of work each day and may result in days of no work being performed.

This project has a completion date of October 31, 2022.

Starting point of the US14 Burgess Junction, Cutler Hill paving project starting September 16, 2022. Photo: WYDOT