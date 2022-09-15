Medical-pharmaceutical, beauty products exhibitions open in HCM City

VIETNAM, September 15 - HCM CITY — The 17th International Exhibition on Products, Equipment, and Supplies for Medical, Pharmaceutical, Hospital and Rehabilitation, Pharmedi Vietnam 2022, opened in HCM City on Wednesday with more than 350 exhibitors having 400 booths.

The exhibitors include leading local brands and businesses from Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), India, Turkey, the US, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

They have brought their latest products and technologies in pharmaceuticals, nutrition and supplements; dental, ophthalmological, dermatological, gynaecological, and obstetric equipment and devices; hospital and clinic facilities; assistive technologies and homecare devices; laboratory apparatus and equipment; and beauty product and equipment.

There will be seminars and conferences held by the Ministry of Health, the Việt Nam Pharmaceutical Association, Busan Economic Promotion Agency, and other organisations.

Speaking at its opening, Nguyễn Đình Anh, head of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Communications, Emulation and Reward, said the event, returning after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offers an ideal platform for Vietnamese and foreign professionals in the medical and pharmaceutical industries to meet and exchange experiences.

It also offers companies the opportunity to promote their products and expand their market, and seek investment, he added.

The exhibition at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will go on until September 17 and expects to attract 10,000 visitors.

Another exhibition, the 2022 International Exhibition on Beauty Products, Technology and Services, or Vietnam Beautycare Expo 2022, is being held at the same venue from September 14 to 17.

The 2022 Vietnam Beautycare Expo showcases beauty products and technologies, including customised skin care and healthcare equipment, perfumes, spa and salon equipment, and skin, hair, nail and body care products containing pure PDRN, a core component of salmon DNA that helps skin regenerate.

Following the success of past editions of the expo held in Hà Nội, the event this year promises to offer visitors a chance to exchange information with and experience products directly from companies from Switzerland, Greece, Korea, Japan, and others.

The Gobiz Korea pavilion allows visitors to visit and experience through VR more than 1,000 Korean products for skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care.

There will be live demonstrations of the latest technologies used in the cosmetic tattoo industry, business matching programmes and other activities. — VNS