Cần Thơ City pilots cashless payment at traditional market

VIETNAM, September 15 -

CẦN THƠ – The Cần Thơ City Department of Industry and Trade has tied up with The Việt Nam Post and Telecommunication Group to trial non-cash payment at An Thới Market.

Shoppers at the market in Bình Thủy District are now able to pay for their purchases without using cash as part of the city's plans to embrace financial technology.

Some 150 traders in the market accept digital payments via VNPT Money using their phone number, QR code or bank.

Hà Vũ Sơn, the department’s director, said cashless payment is inevitable and offers great convenience.

His department would go on to introduce cashless payment at 107 traditional markets in the city besides supermarkets, commercial centres and convenience stores, he said.

Payment solutions and infrastructure have been developing rapidly and integrated with a wide variety of products and services, and been well-received by consumers for their security, speed and convenience.

Government support policies during the pandemic, which included e-banking fee reductions and other incentives to encourage consumers to reduce cash-based transactions, have resulted in the rapid development of cashless payment technology in the country.

Nguyễn Thị Thùy Trang, a vendor at An Thới Market, said non-cash payment has been very convenient, especially during the epidemic, and safe for both customers and sellers.

Nguyễn Quốc Việt, deputy director of VNPT Cần Thơ, said online payments are providing people with more choices about payment methods, contributing to reducing people’s travelling time and expenses. – VNS