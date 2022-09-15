Submit Release
Hà Nội facilitates investment from Republic of Korea

VIETNAM, September 15 -  

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh has pledged to create all possible conditions for foreign firms, including those from the Republic of Korea, to invest in the city.

Thanh made the promise at a reception for Kim Jung-in, CEO of Sein I&D Việt Nam, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

He voiced support for Sein I&D Vietnam’s plans to invest in hi-tech supporting industry in Việt Nam and expand its investment in Hà Nội.

The official listened to the company’s suggestions and assigned relevant agencies to consider and handle them in line with the law.

Kim made several proposals to the municipal administration regarding investment in the semi-conductor industry, including mechanisms to attract investment in vocational training.

The same day, the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee also met with An Kuk-jin, General Director of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Vietnam (Daewoo E&C) and Chairman of THT Development.

Thanh said Hà Nội has outlined orientations for urban development and asked the companies to continue investing in the capital city.

An presented some requests to the city’s leader so that his company can quickly complete its investment project, especially the Tây Hồ Tây – Starlake urban complex. VNS

 

