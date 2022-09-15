FDLE arrests Lutz man for possession of child sexual abuse materials and sexual contact with animals

LUTZ, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Shane Logan Keith, 34, of Lutz today on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), second-degree felonies, and two counts of engaging in sexual conduct or sexual contact with an animal, misdemeanors.

“Dealing with the criminal element, we see a lot of deviant behavior. This criminal and his acts are as dark as they come,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

“These crimes are vile, and my Statewide Prosecutors will do everything in their power to ensure this depraved individual is locked up—away from children,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Charges against Keith came after FDLE agents discovered he was using the internet to distribute CSAM. The investigation into Keith started in November, 2021. FDLE coordinated with the Tampa Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in the investigation.

Some of the children depicted in the CSAM were identified in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) database.

Keith is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on $78,000 bond. He will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

