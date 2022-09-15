Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Availability Expanding September 19

CANADA, September 16 - Released on September 15, 2022

Prioritizing Residents at Highest Risk

Starting Monday, September 19, the Moderna bivalent booster dose will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) vaccination clinics and through participating pharmacies to:

all Saskatchewan residents 70 years and older, and

all Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older in First Nation and Métis communities and those in the Northern Service Administration District (NSAD).

It is recommended that eligible populations receive the Moderna bivalent booster dose at least four months following their last COVID-19 vaccination. This bivalent booster can only be used as a booster and not as the first or second dose in a primary vaccination series. Individuals need to have completed at least two primary doses to receive this booster. If you have had COVID-19, you can receive any booster dose once you have recovered.

When booking your booster appointments at an SHA clinic, you are not required to specify which COVID-19 vaccine you wish to receive. The option will be provided to eligible individuals in the clinic at the time of vaccination, starting Monday.

Additional age groups will be eligible to receive the bivalent vaccine as supply is received by the province. Any program expansion will be announced publicly and is anticipated in early October.

Get Up-to-Date with Your COVID-19 Vaccine

All Saskatchewan residents age six months and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the majority of the population is eligible for booster doses.

COVID-19's Omicron variants are transmitting in the province. Receiving all doses you are eligible for improves your protection against serious illness. Book your dose or find a walk-in clinic near you.

