National Space Society Supports the Orbital Sustainability Act of 2022
Proposed New Law to Support Remediation of Dangerous Orbital Debris
This is an important step in solidifying the U.S. government's leadership in orbital debris management and in shaping our federal remediation and space traffic management policy regime.”WASHINGTON, D.C., US, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week on September 12, 2022, the Orbital Sustainability Act of 2022 (ORBITS Act) was introduced to the Senate. The bipartisan bill, championed by Senators Maria Cantwell, John Hickenlooper, Cynthia Lummis, and Roger Wicker, would “establish a demonstration program for the active remediation of orbital debris” and “require the development of uniform orbital debris standard practices in order to support a safe and sustainable orbital environment.” The National Space Society (NSS) applauds the U.S. Government’s leadership in orbital debris management. The ORBITS Act strongly aligns with the goals of both the National Orbital Debris Implementation Plan and the Space Policy Directive-3. The NSS supports this historic effort and urges Congress to pass this bill as soon as possible. NSS' Orbital Debris Policy Program Manager Adam Brodkin believes this legislation is "an important step in solidifying the U.S. government's leadership in orbital debris management and in shaping our federal remediation and space traffic management policy regime."
— Adam Brodkin, NSS Orbital Debris Policy Program Manager
The NSS is a D.C.-based, international non-profit that is the preeminent citizen’s voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. It publishes the award-winning Ad Astra magazine and leads U.S. space advocacy efforts, including for orbital debris policy. The NSS envisions an orbital environment founded upon long-term sustainability and efforts to address the issue of orbital debris have been a focus of our policy and advocacy work. Orbital debris jeopardizes the safety of spacecraft and crew, the functioning of space systems, and the viability of human activity in Earth’s orbit. The space sector is critical to orbital infrastructure, and satellites are crucial to everyday life. Orbital debris has already reached critical mass—NASA studies show that even with no additional launches, collisional cascading will lead to an increased danger of collisions in LEO. Creating a sustainable orbital environment requires a comprehensive approach that effectively uses Space Situational Awareness, space traffic management (i.e. norms of responsible behavior), mitigation, remediation, and on-orbit recycling.
To learn more about NSS’ orbital debris policy program and advocacy, please check out the NSS Orbital Debris Policy Program Summary or browse our Orbital Debris landing page. The NSS fully supports activities that bring us a step closer to a sustainable space environment.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
