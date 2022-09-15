Top System Integrator for HPC Servers and Clusters: Nor-Tech’s Engineers Excel at People Friendly Solutions

System Integration Expertise for Hardware and Open Source

Many companies can sell the hardware, but very few can integrate it correctly.” — Nor-Tech Executive VP Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, one of the top system integrators for servers and clusters in the world is also a leading expert on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions. While there are many cluster providers to choose from, most have little or no proven integration expertise. Nor-Tech is able to deliver turnkey clusters that are ready to deploy as soon as they arrive at the client site.

Nor-Tech’s highly experience engineering team responds to integration requests quickly. Once the applications are fully integrated, clients can remote in and run their projects before the cluster is delivered. This allows the client to get comfortable with the cluster before it is even shipped. It also has the potential to uncover any impediments that prevent the cluster from working seamlessly on the client site.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our goal is to create or expand each client relationship with every integration project. Although we are widely recognized as a top enterprise application integrator, we go the extra mile by delivering outstanding service and support throughout the process and long afterward. One of the ways we do this is by promising no-wait-time support.”

With most hardware orders, integration expertise is a deciding factor for clients. A recent cluster that Nor-Tech created for a major California University had 60 applications. One of the reasons Nor-Tech won the project was its high level of integration expertise. Since Nor-Tech has provided this university with clusters in the past, the university had confidence in the company’s capabilities.

Integrating applications in a distributed parallel environment is extremely complex and requires a collaborative team of experts. Most of Nor-Tech’s engineers have been with the company for a decade or more and work closely with industry partners.

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V.