2 Formaggio Kitchen Locations in Boston Partner with Cheese Journeys Tour Company

Not only am I excited to taste Cheddars and Cheshires along with other British cheeses, I can't wait for pairings with British ciders chosen by Chris George, known for his expertise in cheese & cider.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further their mission to educate consumers about French and British farmhouse cheese, Formaggio Kitchen’s Cambridge and South End locations are collaborating with boutique food travel company, Cheese Journeys, to offer cheese enthusiasts immersion in local culinary culture as they travel to the Alpine regions of France & Switzerland, June 14-25, 2023, and to England’s capital city and the southwest cheese-producing enclave of Somerset, October 1 - 8, 2023. On each trip, turophiles will meet up with renowned cheesemakers and affineurs, including Comté, Étivaz, and Beaufort producers in France and Switzerland, as well as the iconic “Cheddar families” – Montgomery, Westcombe, and Keens – while in England.
The Alpine journey unfolds in France’s Jura region, where travelers will experience the world of Comté at Fort St. Antoine, a former military fort now the home and aging cave to over 100,000 wheels of the renowned “King” of French Cheese. “It was in the Jura where a deep sense of respect for both the cheese the cheesemaker was instilled in me, as I witnessed the immense amount of sweat, tears, and love put into each wheel,” notes David Robinson - Imports Manager at Formaggio Kitchen in Boston's South End - who will co-host this culinary tour. “Myriad adventures await travelers on this trip, including a jaunt high in the Swiss mountains to observe the making of L’Étivaz, a highly sought-after cheese crafted as Gruyère was 800 years ago, in a copper cauldron over an open wood fire – a true alpage experience,” continues Robinson. Guests will also stay at a recently restored 1,000-year-old chateau.
The British Cheese Odyssey, co-hosted by Marc Hernandez - Head Cheese Buyer at Formaggio Kitchen's Cambridge location -, begins at London’s Borough Market with a behind-the-scenes look at Neal’s Yard Dairy, one of Europe’s most inspiring retailers and global exporters, with whom Marc has been collaborating with to develop Formaggio Kitchen’s own British cheese program. Marc is particularly looking forward to Cheese Journey’s curated event, “A Celebration of Cheese: An Evening with British Cheesemakers,” which will offer a rare occasion to learn from and dine with fifteen of Britain’s cheese doyens for a narrated evening of camaraderie and pairings.
“Not only am I excited to taste farmhouse Cheddars and Cheshires, along with British cheeses made from goat, sheep, and buffalo milk, all while chatting up the makers themselves as we sit in the ornate ballroom at North Cadbury Court, but I’m equally thrilled to pair cheese with renowned British ciders side by side Chris George, reputed for his expertise in both the cheese and cider business,” states Hernandez. Other cheese tastings and pairings along with a day-trip to the remarkable Roman city of Bath will allow travelers to further expand their palates while in the region.
Cheese Journeys was founded in 2013 to take food enthusiasts and professionals on custom tours designed to deepen their knowledge of artisan products, learn about customs and trends, and connect with producers and other food lovers during a relaxing and tasty adventure. These tours provide insider access to explore worlds that few culinary travelers discover on their own. Each meticulously planned itinerary with distinctive accommodations and delicious food are all hallmarks of Cheese Journeys trips. Anna Juhl, founder and CEO of Cheese journeys, is a dedicated food professional and cheese enthusiast, offering a warm and personal style of hospitality which lies at the heart of Cheese Journeys. To learn more, visit CheeseJourneys.com.
The Formaggio Kitchen family of stores began in 1978 with a vision of creating a European shopping experience. Today, owners Ihsan and Valerie Gurdal operate three stores in the Boston, MA-area and one in New York City, NY: Formaggio Kitchen Cambridge, Formaggio Kitchen Kendall Square, Formaggio Kitchen South End, and Formaggio Kitchen New York. Best known for their cheese, the team travels throughout the US and Europe visiting dairies, cheesemakers and agers of artisan cheese whose products they bring to their stores so that customers can experience the wonders of these artisan producers. Beyond cheese, they sell wine, beer, charcuterie, produce, olive oil, jams, honeys, coffee, tea, spices, chocolate, confections and a variety of other specialty food items. To learn more, visit FormaggioKitchen.com.
