Join the Cheese Tour with Wine, Beer & Cider: 2-Day Adventure in Washington County, NY
FREE Self-Guided Tour with Tastings September 10 - 11, 2022, Partners with Comfort Food Community to Support Local Food Needs
We all look forward to welcoming guests to our farms as we share our passion for our craft. We’re also thrilled to partner with Comfort Food Community which is vital to our community’s food needs.”GREENWICH, NY, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington County Cheese Guild’s annual cheese tour, now known as The Cheese Tour with Wine, Beer and Cider, will take place Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, offering a self-guided tour of artisan makers with tastings at each location. While the weekend event remains free of charge, the organization has partnered with Washington County’s Comfort Food Community and is suggesting a $5 donation which will support food access, food recovery, and food as health throughout our region.
— Angela Miller, President of the Washington County Cheese Guild
Adventurers will gather friends and family for this autonomous outdoor adventure to travel, over the course of two days, the twists and turns of Washington County’s country roads, visiting cheesemaking farmers, a farm winery, a craft farmstead brewery, a farm cidery, and a dairy farms’ new farm store. Free product samples may be limited based on turnout, but a full range of products will be available for purchase at each tour location. Other highlights will include live music, hay rides, and specialty menu items - like grilled cheese sandwiches - created just for the tour.
Participants of the 2022 Cheese Tour include The Argyle Cheese Farmer at their new location in Fort Edward, Consider Bardwell Farm in West Pawlet, VT and Hebron, NY, Dancing Ewe Farm in Granville, R.S. Taylor & Son Brewery in West Hebron, Slyboro Ciderhouse in Granville, and Victory View Vineyard in North Easton.
Joining this year’s tour is Tiashoke Farm, a fourth-generation dairy farm located in Buskirk, but with a new farm store in Easton, NY where tour guests will be able to enjoy hay rides and purchase cheese along with pumpkins and other goodies.
Also new this season is The Cheese Tour’s partnership with Comfort Food Community: a nonprofit that works to end hunger, support local farms, and build healthy communities throughout Washington, Warren, and Saratoga counties. Volunteers of Comfort Food Community will be at several participating farms during the tour to lend a hand and answer any questions. To support the important work of this local organization, a donation of $5 is suggested which can be made via Comfort Food Community’s website.
“All of us who are part of The Cheese Tour always look forward to welcoming guests back to our farms,” notes Angela Miller, President of the Washington County Cheese Guild - which organizes the event - and co-owner of Consider Bardwell Farm. “We’re excited to see old friends and new faces, and share our passion, all while providing a better understanding of our craft with our customers,” states Miller. “We’re also thrilled to be partnering with Comfort Food Community this year as the organization is vital to our community’s food needs.”
###
About The Cheese Tour with Wine, Beer and Cider
Founded in 2005, The Cheese Tour was created by a small group of Washington County cheesemakers to address the challenge of bringing more people to their farms and forging a better understanding between customers and the foods they love, as well as a way to support these seasonal farms. These founding cheesemakers would later create the non-profit Washington County Cheese Guild whose main focus is to put on the annual, two-day event which has grown to include an estate winery, a farmstead brewery, and a cidery. Attendance at any one farm over the two days can range from 1500 - 2500 people. For more information visit https://thecheesetour.com/.
About Comfort Food Community
Comfort Food Community (CFC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides food access, food recovery, and food as health programs throughout Washington, Warren, and Saratoga counties. Their work supports local food and agricultural systems through a dynamic operation of services including: local food pantries, regional fresh food distribution and Farm-2-library, supplemental student nutrition, food as medicine and nutrition education, as well as community health outreach at the Glen Falls and Saratoga Farmers Markets. For more information, visit https://www.comfortfoodcommunity.org/.
Susan Wheaton
SWG Consulting
+1 508-939-0135
swheaton.swgconsulting@gmail.com
Washington County Tourism: Cheese & Wine Makers