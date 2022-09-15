Submit Release
Eastbound Route 130 Tri-Boro Expressway Paving Operations this Weekend in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of eastbound Route 130 (Tri-Boro Expressway) in Turtle Creek and Wilmerding boroughs and the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will occur Friday night, September 16 through Monday morning, September 19 weather permitting.

Eastbound Route 130 will close to traffic between Thompson Street and State Street from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 7 a.m. Monday morning as crews conduct milling and paving operations and base repair work. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

  • From eastbound Route 130, turn right onto the Tri-Boro Expressway

  • The Tri-Boro Expressway becomes Braddock Avenue

  • Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

  • Turn left onto Navy Marine Corps Way

  • Turn right onto Route 30

  • Turn left onto Route 48

  • Follow Route 48 back to Route 130

  • End detour

The work is part of the $3.36 million improvement project. The overall project is expected to conclude by the end of 2022.  A. Folino Construction is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


