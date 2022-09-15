Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 19

09/15/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 22 SR 22 Burrell Twp. Spot Milling
RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing
RT 286 SR 286 Young/Blacklick Twps. Patching
RT 1018 Purchase Line Rd Green Twp. Flushing Pipe
RT 1020 Able Rd Green/Grant Twps. Flushing Pipe
RT 1038 East Creek Rd East Mahoning/Canoe Twps. Manual Patch
RT 1038 East Creek Rd East Mahoning/ Grant Twps. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1041 Richmond Rd Grant/Canoe Twps. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1043 Leasure Rd North Mahoning/Canoe Twps. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1045 Locust/ Juneau Rd Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1045 Locust Rd Canoe Twp. Manual Patch
RT 1054 Buffalo Lodge Rd Canoe Twp. Manual Patch
RT 2008 SR 2008 West Wheatfield Twp. Bridge Streambed Paving
RT 2008 SR 2008 East Wheatfield Twp. Bridge Scour Protection
RT 3013 SR 3013 Blacklick Twp. Bridge Parapet Repair
RT 4004 Health Camp Rd Armstrong Twp. Tow Paving
RT 4015 Georgeville, Johnston, Wrigden Run Rd South Mahoning/Rayne Twps. Drainage Pipe Replacement
RT 4034 Dutch Run Rd Washington Twp. Tow Paving
County Wide      
3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 85, SR 119, SR 210, SR 954		 County Wide
County Wide		 Permanent Signs
Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.


Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 19

