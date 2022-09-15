Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 19
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Highland Twp.
|Brushing
|SR 4015
|Old Fryburg Road
|Knox Twp.
|General Drainage
|SR 1001
|Fisher Strattanville Road/Gravel Lick Road
|Millcreek Twp.
|Mill and Fill
|SR 1011
|Rehobeth Church Road/Fisher Road
|Clarion Twp.
|Mill and Fill
|SR 1015
|Forest Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Stream Bed Paving
|SR 68
|SR 0068 SH
|Toby Twp.
|Crack Seal
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|EB & WB 63mm to 49mm
|Crack Sealing
|SR 3007
|Canoe Ripple Road
|Licking Twp.
|Crack Sealing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.