EMU Computer Engineering Department Chair Prof. Dr. H. Işik Aybay Represents EMU in International Webinar

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Engineering Faculty, Computer Engineering Department Chair Prof. Dr. H. Işık Aybay represented the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and EMU in a webinar titled “Professional Applied Artificial Intelligence Education in Middle East & Gulf States” held on 2 September, 2022. During the said event,  Prof. Dr. H. Işık Aybay provided information about the qualifications required from those who are planning to work in the artificial intelligence field in the future.

In the webinar, during which Prof. Dr. Aybay also included the research being carried out in this field both in the Republic of Turkey and EMU, representatives of ESTIA Institute and DATUM Academy from Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain and France, as well as regional representatives from Google and Oracle delivered speeches. In the webinar organized by ESTIA and DATUM Academy, the Applied Artificial Intelligence Postgraduate Program for the Middle East and Gulf countries, which will be launched soon and in which EMU will also take part, was introduced.

