Applications for EMU’s Graduate Programs Continue

Applications for Eastern Mediterranean University’s (EMU) master’s and doctorate programs continue. Graduate program applications for the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester can be submitted online via the link https://applyonline.emu.edu.tr/grad/ until Wednesday, 26 September, 2022.

Being a world university as well as the most rooted university of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, EMU with its advanced infrastructure, teaching experience and quality, international accreditations, international teaching environment and qualified teaching staff, provides postgraduate education in different fields of science and doctorate education in different branches with or without thesis, in English or Turkish languages. The newly launched General Psychology PhD program has started to accept students in the Fall Semester.

With its graduate programs, EMU aims to train its students as entrepreneurs, ready to compete at the global level, capable of analytical thinking, open to development and progress, while aiming to train them as fully-equipped scientists who will make a universally original contribution to science through its doctoral programs.

Turkish programs under the Faculty of Business and Economics offer education only in Nicosia, while the English Language Teaching master's and doctoral programs and programs affiliated to the EMU Educational Sciences Department offer education in both Famagusta and Nicosia. Our Nicosia programs offer a very good alternative for those who want to take part in business life and at the same time pursue graduate education.

A 20% discount is applied to the public employees of the TRNC and the employees of the institutions in the TRNC who have signed a cooperation protocol with our University. EMU graduates can also benefit from a 15% tuition fee discount for new registrations to graduate programs.

For more information regarding the fees, programs and application procedures, visit the EMU Graduate Education, Training and Research Institute website, https://grad.emu.edu.tr, contact 0392 630 11 11 or send an e-mail to igsr@emu.edu.tr.