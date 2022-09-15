Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,558 in the last 365 days.

Zoddy x Bory300 x Erniie Releases New Single "Greatest"

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes announces the release of a new Single Greatest by Zoddy x Bory300 x Erniie

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes announce the release of the “Greatest” by Zoddy x Bory300 x Erniie. The Single is currently available for streaming and download at https://coast2coastmixtapes.com/mixtape/zoddy-x-bory300-x-erniie-greatest

The three drill emcees from The Bronx & Brooklyn connect on this new record ‘Greatest’. Zoddy, a Brooklynite singer, rapper and producer who has placements with the likes of DJ Snake and previously collaborated with Jay Gwuapo links up with Erniie from West Bronx and Bory300 who was featured on the billboard charting "Shake It" with Cardi B and Kay Flock. Greatest is out now on all DSP’s.

About Zoddy x Bory300 x Erniie:

All stream options click here: - https://ffm.to/zoddygreatest

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/4QInF21Pbvj5I5f9rsoN1G

Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/gb/album/greatest-single/1631036315

Tidal - https://tidal.com/browse/album/234713165

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=C2pcJtU3teY

About Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes: Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes are the most widely distributed mixtapes in the world, with over 100 million downloads/plays generated by over 300 volumes officially hosted by major artists. Coast 2 Coast has a solid reach in the new music industry with a digital magazine, DJ coalition, industry tips blog, yearly convention, and more. Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes represents a unique opportunity for artists of all urban genres, from major to indie. For more information, visit http://www.coast2coastmixtapes.com.

Coast 2 Coast
Mixtapes
+1 786-953-6522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Zoddy x Bory300 x Erniie Releases New Single "Greatest"

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.