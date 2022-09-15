Zoddy x Bory300 x Erniie Releases New Single "Greatest"

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes announces the release of a new Single Greatest by Zoddy x Bory300 x Erniie

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes announce the release of the “Greatest” by Zoddy x Bory300 x Erniie. The Single is currently available for streaming and download at https://coast2coastmixtapes.com/mixtape/zoddy-x-bory300-x-erniie-greatest

The three drill emcees from The Bronx & Brooklyn connect on this new record ‘Greatest’. Zoddy, a Brooklynite singer, rapper and producer who has placements with the likes of DJ Snake and previously collaborated with Jay Gwuapo links up with Erniie from West Bronx and Bory300 who was featured on the billboard charting "Shake It" with Cardi B and Kay Flock. Greatest is out now on all DSP’s.

All stream options click here: - https://ffm.to/zoddygreatest

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/4QInF21Pbvj5I5f9rsoN1G

Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/gb/album/greatest-single/1631036315

Tidal - https://tidal.com/browse/album/234713165

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=C2pcJtU3teY

