GRAMMY WINNING PRODUCER ZAYTOVEN TO BE FEATURED PANELIST AT 2022 COAST 2 COAST MUSIC CONFERENCE

Zaytoven will be a featured panelist at the Coast 2 Coast Music Conference in Miami November 12th.

Coast 2 Coast LIVE is back for their 14th annual Coast 2 Coast Music Conference at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami, FL.

Zaytoven has been such a major contributor to the culture over a decade now so to be able to ... have all these independent artists soak up his knowledge of the music industry is incredible” — VP of Coast 2 Coast LIVE Jonathan Perez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast 2 Coast Music Conference is proud to announce that Grammy Award Winning Super Producer Zaytoven will be the featured panelist at the 2022 Coast 2 Coast Live Music Conference. The conference will take place on November 12th & 13th at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. Zaytoven will serve as the keynote speaker alongside other notable music industry professionals for an unforgettable weekend full of panel discussions, networking, and of course, the yearly VIP Yacht Party. Come watch Zaytoven deliver his keynote panel and gain knowledge from seasoned music industry experts.

“We are very excited to have Zaytoven as our featured panelist this year” said VP of Coast 2 Coast LIVE Jonathan Perez. “Zaytoven has been such a major contributor to the culture over a decade now so to be able to bring him here for our 14th annual event and have all these independent artists soak up his knowledge of the music industry is incredible.”

Zaytoven will also be serving as a special guest judge during the Coast 2 Coast LIVE World Championship Finals on November 12th where artists from all over the world will be competing for a record deal and a $50K grand prize. "Zay has worked with so many legendary artists so to be able to have his input on who our next Championship winner will be is extremely exciting" added Jonathan.

All conference panels will take place on Saturday November 12th at the The Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami (212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137). Other confirmed panelists include Cool [of Cool & Dre] (Grammy Award Winning Producer), 808 Ray (Grammy Award Winning Producer), Infamous (Grammy Winning Producer), Shawn Barron (SVP of A&R at Motown/Capitol), Tony Neal (CEO Core DJs) & Erik Mendelson (Music NFT Expert @oneofnft) with more to be announced.

ABOUT ZAYTOVEN:

Zaytoven is a Grammy Winning Producer who hails from Bay Area California. After High School he moved to Atlanta where he was later introduced to a young up and coming rapper named Gucci Mane. Zaytoven and Gucci Mane would go on to work closely together gaining mainstream success with their 2005 single "Icy" which also featured Young Jeezy and Boo. The success of "Icy" would lead Zaytoven to collaborations with many of Atlanta's biggest artists. He would later land a placement with Usher which eventually lead to Zaytoven's first Grammy for his collaboration on the hit song "Paper". Other artists that Zaytoven has worked closely with include the Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Young Scooter, Lecrae, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Boosie Badazz, Waka Flocka Flame and many more.

ABOUT COAST 2 COAST LIVE:

Coast 2 Coast LIVE is the largest artist showcase in the world traveling to over 30 cities every month looking for the best new artists in Urban, Rap, Hip Hop, Pop, Reggae, R&B and more! Catch all of the best indie artists in the world every year at the Coast 2 Coast LIVE World Championships, where the Grand Champion walks away with over $50,000 in prizes! For more info or to perform visit https://www.coast2coastlive.com

Last Year's Featured Panelist Rick Ross At The 13th Annual Coast 2 Coast Music Conference