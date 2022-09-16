Introducing the Precipette Pipettes; Four E’s Scientific Launches a New Line of Adjustable Volume Pipettes

The Precipette Pipette Side view of the pipette. Easily used by left handers and right handers. Four E's USA logo

Preci – from Latin meaning Value. Pipette - Small device for accurately transferring liquid. The Precipette™ Pipettes are affordable and accurate pipettes calibrated in accordance with ISO 8655.

WEST WINDSOR, NJ, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the Precipette™ Pipettes; Four E’s Scientific launches a new line of affordable and accurate single-channel adjustable volume pipettes

The Precipette™ Pipettes are available in nine different models with volumes ranging from 0.1µL to 10mL. The different volume ranges are color-coded with clear color differences for easy identification. The Precipette™ Pipettes are lightweight and ergonomically designed with a low-pressure plunger to easily eject tips and avoid repetitive strain injuries. The unique design can be used by both left and right hands without obscuring volume information, which makes for a more user-friendly lab instrument. Made with durable, high-tech synthetic materials, the Precipette™ Pipettes are resistant to high temperatures, corrosion (i.e., solvents, acids, bases), and weather. Every model features a tip ejector and high-elastic tip cone that provides a good seal and allows for easy tip removal. The Precipette™ Pipettes have a large four-digit volume display window for easy reading and can display volume accuracies up to 0.002µL. The exceptional accuracy limits random error in measurements to as low as 0.15%.

The Precipette™ Pipettes are calibrated in accordance with ISO 8655 standards and each pipette is supplied with an individual test certificate to ensure proper calibration. The Precipette™ Pipettes are low maintenance and easy to disassemble for cleaning. The lower section of each pipette can be removed and autoclaved for routine sterilization, minimizing potential contamination. Each pipette is supplied with calibration tools for when a tune-up is needed or for routine calibration.

Every lab needs pipettes that they can count on. The Precipette™ Pipettes fit the bill, providing premium performance and design at an affordable price. Please contact Four E's USA for additional information regarding our liquid handling devices or any of our laboratory or medical devices.

