Bombora Helps Qualified Expand Pipeline Cloud Offering With Signals Research Intent
Customers gain 360-degree view of Account-Based Buying Intent, enabling sales and marketing teams to prospect smarter and maximize pipeline
With Signals, we know which target accounts are in research mode, helping us strike at the right moment in the buying journey. We’ve seen $7.2M influenced pipeline and 193% ROI. Fantastic!”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualified, the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce, announced today that its work with Bombora has enabled it to roll out the next generation of Qualified Signals, an AI-based product that surfaces the buying intent of a B2B company’s target accounts.
— Metadata VP of Marketing Jason Widup
In addition to first-party website engagement Intent data—like pages viewed, human and chatbot conversations, visitor recency and frequency, meetings booked, time on site, and more—Qualified Signals now includes third-party research Intent data. Powered by Bombora’s data co-op and Company Surge®, research Intent data gives B2B companies visibility into their target account’s online behavior and content consumption across third-party sites. Not only can companies identify when target accounts are in research mode, they are also able to get a clear understanding of the products and services buyers are browsing.
“With Signals, we know which target accounts are in research mode, helping us strike at the right moment in the buying journey,” said Metadata VP of Marketing Jason Widup. “We’ve seen $7.2M influenced pipeline and 193% ROI. Fantastic!”
This new integration touts key features designed to help sales and marketing teams get in front of decision makers at the most optimal time in their buying journey. The new features enhance the Pipeline Cloud, a new set of technologies and processes that help modern B2B companies generate more pipeline, more intelligently.
“Bombora’s mission is to make work easier for sales teams by integrating our data directly into the tools and platforms they use on a daily basis,” says Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. “The Pipeline Cloud has been instrumental in helping B2B organizations apply a data-driven approach to their pipeline. The addition of Company Surge® Intent data should bring even greater efficiency to the process. We’re excited to see how our data and insights can enhance an already powerful tool.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About Qualified
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley. Qualified is funded by Sapphire Ventures, Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter